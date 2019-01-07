Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Offense severely lacking
Cogliano has logged 10 straight games without recording a point.
Cogliano averaged greater than two shots per game last season, but he's only fired the puck 59 times in 43 games in 2018-19. The Ironman has just two goals and appears to be rapidly losing confidence in his shot. Of course, it doesn't help that Anaheim ranks 30th in the league offensively by means of averaging only 2.40 goals per game.
