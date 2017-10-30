Cogliano contributed a pair of assists in Sunday' win over the Hurricanes.

Cogliano is enjoying a very strong start to the season, registering nine points (three goals) through 11 games. The veteran has always been known for being a reliable depth scorer, but a bump up to the second line has boosted his fantasy value. Cogliano isn't seeing power-play time, but his strong play is being exemplified by his plus-5 rating and close to point-per-game pace. He's worth a look in most deep leagues while he remains in the top-six.