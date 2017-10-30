Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Racks up two assists in victory
Cogliano contributed a pair of assists in Sunday' win over the Hurricanes.
Cogliano is enjoying a very strong start to the season, registering nine points (three goals) through 11 games. The veteran has always been known for being a reliable depth scorer, but a bump up to the second line has boosted his fantasy value. Cogliano isn't seeing power-play time, but his strong play is being exemplified by his plus-5 rating and close to point-per-game pace. He's worth a look in most deep leagues while he remains in the top-six.
More News
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Off to strong start•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Three points in comeback victory•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores first goal of postseason•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores game-winner Sunday•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Gets goal in each of last two games•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Posts shorthanded goal in home loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...