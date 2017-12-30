Cogliano has recorded two goals and two assists through 14 December games.

The speedster has continued to be leaned on for his defensive acumen, as he's started 54.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone and has averaged 2:11 of shorthanded ice time per game. Cogliano projects to continue matching up against the opposition's top players, which further limits his fantasy appeal. With just five goals and 17 points through 39 games, he's off the fantasy radar in most settings.