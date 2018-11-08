Cogliano tallied an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.

The helper marks the forward's first point in the last ten games. Cogliano's recent lack of success has lead head coach Randy Carlyle to demote the 31-year-old to the second line. Though the Toronto native has had a relatively disappointing start to the season, his 16:15 of ice time Wednesday was the second most the forward has recorded this season, which could be a sign of more minutes to come. Cogliano and the Ducks will look to make it two straight wins against the Wild on Friday.