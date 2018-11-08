Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Records one assist in win versus Flames
Cogliano tallied one assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
The assist marks the forward's first point in the last ten games. Cogliano's recent lack of success has lead head coach Randy Carlyle to demote the 31-year-old to the second line. Though the Toronto native has had a relatively disappointing start to the season, his 16:15 of ice time Wednesday was the second most the forward has recorded this season, which could be a sign of more minutes to come. Cogliano and the Ducks will look to make it two straight wins against the Wild on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...