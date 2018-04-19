Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores in finale
Cogliano scored his team's only goal Wednesday, as San Jose completed a sweep with a 2-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.
Cogliano came into the playoffs hot after scoring in three of the Ducks' final four games of the season, but he couldn't sustain his play, waiting until the final period of the year to record a point in the playoffs. Unfortunately for his owners, that's a lot closer to his standard level rather than the way he finished the regular season. He's not going to be taken highly in next year's draft, and given his average of less than a point every two games, that shouldn't be a big surprise.
