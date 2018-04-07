Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores in third straight
Cogliano scored a goal and and assist together for the second time in three games to help earn a 5-3 win over Dallas.
Cogliano has 12 goals all season. Four have come in his past five games, an incredibly surprising hot streak. He's salvaged his season, and now he looks like a great value play in the final game of the year as he tries for his best scoring mark in the past four years.
