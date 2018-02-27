Cogliano has recorded just two assists through his past 14 games.

After recording nine points through the first 11 games of the season, Cogliano has just three tallies and 11 helpers over his latest 51 outings. He continues to play an important shut-down role for the Ducks and is averaging 1:53 of shorthanded ice time per contest. However, that clearly hasn't provided many scoring looks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories