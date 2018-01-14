Cogliano received a two-game suspension for an interference penalty against the Kings on Saturday.

Cogliano laid a nasty hit on Adrian Kempe, catching him up high with a shoulder. Prior to the suspension, the 30-year-old forward was the NHL's active leader in consecutive games played with a ridiculous 830 straight. Assuming he doesn't appeal he will be available for Friday's rematch against Los Angeles after missing games against Colorado and Pittsburgh.