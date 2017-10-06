Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Three points in comeback victory
Cogliano contributed a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.
All three of Cogliano's points came in a stretch of four unanswered Anaheim tallies that turned a 4-1 deficit into a 5-4 win. Cogliano's goal tied the game 4-4 with 6:15 to play while his final helper was the only assist on Rickard Rakell's game-winner 2:45 later.
More News
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores first goal of postseason•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores game-winner Sunday•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Gets goal in each of last two games•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Posts shorthanded goal in home loss•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Offensive dry spell continues•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scores goal and milestone in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...