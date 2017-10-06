Cogliano contributed a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

All three of Cogliano's points came in a stretch of four unanswered Anaheim tallies that turned a 4-1 deficit into a 5-4 win. Cogliano's goal tied the game 4-4 with 6:15 to play while his final helper was the only assist on Rickard Rakell's game-winner 2:45 later.