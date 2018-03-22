Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Wires unassisted goal on penalty kill
Cogliano recorded a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-0 road win over the Flames.
The Iron Man ripped the puck away from Dougie Hamilton and juked Mike Smith with a stutter step for his eighth goal of the season. Cogliano isn't deployed on the man advantage, but he has scored three times shorthanded to complement a plus-14 rating and 20 even-strength assists through 72 games.
More News
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Scoring woes persist•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Back from two-game suspension•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Slapped with two-game suspension•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Could face punishment for illegal hit•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Inks three-year extension•
-
Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Rarely scoring in December•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...