Cogliano recorded a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-0 road win over the Flames.

The Iron Man ripped the puck away from Dougie Hamilton and juked Mike Smith with a stutter step for his eighth goal of the season. Cogliano isn't deployed on the man advantage, but he has scored three times shorthanded to complement a plus-14 rating and 20 even-strength assists through 72 games.