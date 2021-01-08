Poturalski was placed on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Poturalski has just two games of NHL experience under his belt back in the 2016-17 season with the Hurricanes. He's been moderately successful for AHL San Diego, where he had seven points in 17 contests before losing time to injuries last year. The undrafted forward is a long-shot to see any NHL time in 2020-21.