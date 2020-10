Poturalski signed a one-year deal with the Ducks on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Poturalski spent last season in the Ducks' organization but stayed in the AHL, posting seven points over 17 games. The 26-year-old has a solid minor-league track record, as he recorded at least 22 goals in each of his previous two AHL campaigns, so he'll look to stay healthy and reach that threshold again next year.