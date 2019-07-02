Poturalski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

Poturalski is a high-end AHL contributor, having taken home the Calder Cup Playoff MVP award last season. That said, he's never quite been able to stick in the NHL, with his only two appearances coming with Carolina back in the 2016-17 season. Poturalski will hope to make the big club in camp.