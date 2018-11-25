Ducks' Andy Welinski: Ascends to big club
The Ducks recalled Welinski from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Since the Ducks assigned Josh Mahura, Welinski and Andrej Sustr were elevated to provide depth to their blue line. Welinski is pointless in his last eight games with the big club, so he isn't a viable fantasy play.
