Ducks' Andy Welinski: Back with big club
The Ducks recalled Welinski from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Jacob Larsson is considered day-to-day with a thigh bruise, so Welinski will draw into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg. The 25-year-old has notched two assists in 19 appearances with the big club this season.
