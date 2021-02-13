site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Bounced to taxi squad
Welinski was demoted to the taxi squad Friday according to CBS Sports.
Welinski suited up for three games in January but hasn't cracked the lineup since. The 27-year-old blueliner will probably continue bouncing between the taxi squad and active roster.
