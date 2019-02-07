Ducks' Andy Welinski: Brought up to big club
Welinski was called up from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Welinski was promoted as a result of Korbinian Holzer heading back to his home country in order to handle a family matter. The former has four assists standing as his point total over 26 games.
