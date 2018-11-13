Ducks' Andy Welinski: Brought up to big club
The Ducks recalled Welinski from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.
Cam Fowler (face) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, so Welinski was brought up as an insurance plan in case Fowler is unable to go. The 25-year-old blueliner has been productive in the minors this campaign, notching two goals and five points in seven contests.
