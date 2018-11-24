Ducks' Andy Welinski: Bumped down a rank
Welinski was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.
Welinski played four games in this stint with the big club and didn't record a point. The team has enough healthy defensemen to play Friday versus the Oilers, but Welinski may be brought up for Sunday's game in Nashville to safeguard against last-minute injuries.
