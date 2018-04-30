Welinski had two points during seven games during the regular season in 2017-18, and also skated for three playoff games although he failed to record a point.

Surprisingly, Welinski was able to record assists in each of his first two NHL games during a brief stint with the big club in December, although he played the majority of the year in the minors scoring 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 51 games. Welinski was able to rejoin Anaheim for the stretch run, where he played the last three regular season games on the third line, and skated in three of four playoff games against San Jose, even enjoying a power-play presence on the second unit. It appears the Duluth native will have a chance start the season with the big club in 2018-19 with a good showing at training camp, and even though he is set to be a restricted free agent, the key minutes he received late in the season allude a new deal is likely in the cards.