Welinski was called up from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Welinski has two helpers through four games at the highest level this season, as well as 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) through 51 contests with the AHL's Gulls. Anaheim's 2011 third-round draft choice projects well long-term, but fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to a guy who's been on the organizational shuttle bus this late in the season.