Ducks' Andy Welinski: Promoted to top level
Welinski was called up from AHL San Diego on Sunday, TSN reports.
Welinski made his season debut against the Sharks, replacing Marcus Pettersson, who was reassigned to the AHL's Gulls in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Nabs two points in first NHL action•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Promoted to NHL•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Reassigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.