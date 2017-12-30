The Ducks reassigned Welinski to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

The Ducks have seven other healthy defensemen on their roster, so Welinski is simply the odd man out. The 24-year-old American will return to a prominent role with AHL San Diego, where he's racked up six goals and 17 points in 21 games this campaign.

