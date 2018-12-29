Ducks' Andy Welinski: Recalled from minors
Welinski was recalled from AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Welinski has been very productive in the minors with five goals and 12 points in 14 games with AHL San Diego. However, with just one assist in 11 games in the big leagues this season, his fantasy value remains confined to dynasty formats for the time being.
