Ducks' Andy Welinski: Recalled from minors
Welinski was promoted from AHL San Diego on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Welinski will be making his NHL debut after notching 17 points in 21 outings in the minors this season. The University of Minnesota-Duluth product spent all of 2016-17 with the Gulls following his four-year collegiate career. How long the 24-year-old remains in the NHL is likely tied to the health of Hampus Lindholm (upper body).
