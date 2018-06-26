Welinski received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Welinski would've been set to become an unrestricted free agent had he not received the qualifying offer. Some players like the flexibility of being a UFA, but it's probably for the best that Welinski sticks with the club that drafted him in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft -- this way, there's continuity in his development as the University of Minnesota-Duluth product picks up the nuances of a tough position. Last season, Welinski added 10 goals and 24 assists over 51 games with AHL San Diego, and the blueliner also registered a pair of helpers in seven games at the highest rank.