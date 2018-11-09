Ducks' Andy Welinski: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Ducks reassigned Welinski to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Josh Manson returned to the lineup Wednesday following a four-game absence, so the Ducks are no longer in need of Welinski's services as a depth defender.
More News
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Promoted to top level•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Nabs two points in first NHL action•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Promoted to NHL•
-
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Reassigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...