Welinski posted the first goal of his NHL career in a 6-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.

The score actually put the Ducks ahead early, but the Flames then posted six unanswered goals. Welinski will help owners most in the hits category, but he does have two points in the past three games. The 25-year-old has one goal and four points in 24 NHL games this season.

