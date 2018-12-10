Welinski was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.

This isn't surprising, as Welinski has been sent down a few times already this season, only to see himself quickly called back up. However, the 25-year-old had been a scratch for five-straight games, before being sent down, so perhaps even Welinski's meager role is no longer there for him.

