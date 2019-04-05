Ducks' Andy Welinski: Sent to AHL affiliate
Anaheim reassigned Welinski to AHL San Diego on Friday.
The Ducks will play their final game of the season Friday against LA, so there's no reason for them to keep a depth defenseman like Welinksi on their roster at this point. The 25-year-old will now set his sights on helping San Diego secure a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.
