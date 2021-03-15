site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Andy Welinski: Sent to taxi squad
Welinski was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Welinski hasn't been in the NHL lineup since Jan. 24 and will likely continue to be an insurance body.
