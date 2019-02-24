Ducks' Andy Welinski: Shipped to minors
Welinski was sent down to AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Welinski was originally recalled due to Korbinian Holzer (personal) leaving the team, but now that the latter has returned, Welinski was sent back down. The 25-year-old has two assists in 19 games for Anaheim this campaign.
