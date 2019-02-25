Ducks' Angus Redmond: Called up on emergency basis
Redmond was called up from AHL San Diego on an emergency basis with Ryan Miller (undisclosed) a question mark for Monday's game with the Canucks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
If Miller can't play, Kevin Boyle will start, but at the moment John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head) are both hurt. As such, Redmond, who has split the year between the ECHL and AHL, got called up because any backup goalie is better than none.
