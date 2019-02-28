Ducks' Angus Redmond: Shipped back to minors
Redmond was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Redmond was up with the Ducks on an emergency basis, but with Ryan Miller healthy and available, the youngster's services were no longer needed. Barring additional injuries, Redmond figures to spend the remainder of the season in the minors.
