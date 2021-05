Stolarz turned away 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

Stolarz, who snapped his brief two-game losing skid, also went a perfect 3-for-3 in the shootout, denying David Perron, Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly, a trio that has combined for 52 goals this season. The 27-year-old Stolarz has bounced from Philadelphia to Edmonton to Anaheim since entering the NHL in 2016-17 despite a perfectly respectable .913 career save percentage in 33 appearances.