Stolarz turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing John Gibson to begin the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The 28-year-old netminder has made only one start through the Ducks' first eight games, but he's gotten pressed into duty in relief of Gibson three times. The struggles of the team's more senior goalie haven't yet resulted in a bigger workload for Stolarz, but it seems just a matter of time until coach Dallas Eakins gives him a longer look.