Stolarz stopped four-of-five shots in one period of relief Saturday in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis.
Robert Thomas scored on a one-timer from the left circle on a 2-on-1 with Jordan Kyrou late in the third period for the 6-2 final. Stolarz isn't a good option for your blue paint. No Duck 'tender is.
