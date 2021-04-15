Stolarz allowed one goal on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Stolarz came within three minutes of a second straight shutout before Erik Karlsson spoiled it. The 27-year-old Stolarz gave up just one goal on 74 shots in a two-game set against the Sharks. He's given up just nine goals on 159 shots overall this season, a .943 save percentage in his five appearances.