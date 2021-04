Stolarz will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Kings.

Stolarz won back-to-back starts against the Sharks last week, letting in just one goal on 74 shots. He didn't play in the last two games, but he'll get another shot Tuesday to prove his previous performances weren't a fluke. The Kings are a favorable matchup, as they've won just two of their last eight games while averaging just 2.25 goals. Ryan Miller will back up Stolarz while John Gibson gets the night off.