Stolarz turned aside 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

The Ducks jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period but were eventually out-shot 41-20 on the night, and Stolarz simply couldn't stem the tide. The 28-year-old was making his first start of the season but has already appeared in relief twice behind John Gibson, with neither netminder faring particularly well behind Anaheim's rebuilt, but still sketchy, blue line corps. In 97 minutes of ice time so far, Stolarz carries a 4.31 GAA and .885 save percentage.