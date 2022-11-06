Stolarz allowed four goals on 52 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

The Ducks' defense is atrocious, and they're playing especially poorly in front of Stolarz, who has faced no fewer than 41 shots in each of his three starts. Saturday was the busiest he's been yet, but he was up to the task, defeating the Sharks for the second time in four days. The 28-year-old is now 2-1-0 with 16 goals allowed across six appearances as backup to John Gibson, who will likely start Sunday at home versus the Panthers.