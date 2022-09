Stolarz (lower body) isn't listed with an injury designation on the Ducks' training camp roster.

Stolarz exited Anaheim's final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a lower-body injury, but that issue was never expected to impact his availability for camp. The 28-year-old netminder, who went 12-8-3 while posting a 2.67 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 28 appearances last year, should see similar usage as John Gibson's backup in 2022-23.