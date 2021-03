Stolarz was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz is on the active roster for now, but he'll likely be assigned to the taxi squad if John Gibson (lower body) is available for Friday's game versus the Blues. The Ducks don't provide their goalies much offensive or defensive support. However, Stolarz could get a start during the team's upcoming back-to-back set Sunday and Monday if Gibson is still out.