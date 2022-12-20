Stolarz (lower body) is considered day-to-day and is expected to resume skating soon, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Considering he has yet to resume skating, it's probably safe to assume Stolarz will miss Tuesday's game versus LA and Wednesday's game against the Wild at a minimum, but it sounds like his absence could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 5-14-3 while posting a 3.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 22 appearances this season.