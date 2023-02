Stolarz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Stolarz has a 5-6-0 record, 3.73 GAA and .897 save percentage in 19 contests this season. His availability for Friday's game against Pittsburgh isn't clear. John Gibson is projected to start Friday regardless, and Olle Eriksson Ek was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday, so if Stolarz can't play, then Eriksson Ek will presumably serve as the backup goaltender.