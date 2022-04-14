Stolarz will guard the crease against the Lightning on the road Thursday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.
Stolarz has conceded three goals in each of his previous two contests and is sporting a .920 save percentage on the year. With nothing to play for, Stolarz could see a more even share of the starts alongside John Gibson down the stretch. Even if that is the case, Stolarz shouldn't be expected to supplant Gibson as the preferred starter any time soon.
