Stolarz will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Stolarz is expected to need 6-to-8 weeks to recover, so he should be ready for the 2023-24 campaign with plenty of time to spare. For what's left of the season though, Lukas Dostal is likely to remain with the Ducks and serve as their No. 2 goaltender behind John Gibson. Stolarz will finish 2022-23 with a 5-6-0 record, 3.73 GAA and .897 save percentage in 19 games.