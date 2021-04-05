Stolarz was assigned to Anaheim's taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
John Gibson (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so the Ducks are no longer in need of Stolarz' services as a backup netminder.
