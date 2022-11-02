Stolarz stopped 39 of 44 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Defense proved optional between these two rebuilding teams, and Stolarz had little success between the pipes. He gave up a hat trick to Erik Karlsson, including the game-tying goal with 2:12 left in regulation. In the shootout, Stolarz stopped two of three attempts to secure his first win in five appearances this season. He's now allowed 12 goals on 109 shots, so he's done little to prove he should get more looks over regular starter John Gibson. The Ducks are in Vancouver on Thursday before returning to San Jose on Saturday and hosting the Panthers on Sunday, so Stolarz shouldn't have to wait long for his next outing.